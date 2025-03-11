Holocaust survivors celebrate Purim in Roslyn Heights

Temple Beth Sholom in Roslyn Heights led a day of celebration for Purim last Thursday that took on a special meaning as Holocaust survivors gathered with their families, workers, and volunteers from Selfhelp Community Services for the lunch event.

Attendees enjoyed dishes catered by Colbeh, a Kosher Mediterranean Grill, and danced to musical performances by Cantor Ofer Barnor from Temple Beth Sholom. Children from the temple’s early childhood education program and the Scheter School of Long Island sang.

The symbolism of celebrating a holiday commemorating the resiliency of the Jewish people from the threat of annihilation wasn’t lost on attendees or organizers of the event.

“Anytime we can gather together survivors of the Holocaust and hear their stories and also celebrate their commitment to life is a special day,” Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon said. “This is a volunteer-driven event that we all feel a deep sense of honor and blessing that we’re able to participate in any way.”

Selfhelp Community Services, an organization that provides home care, affordable housing and social services for more than 25,000 older New Yorkers, hosted the event alongside the temple staff. The organization’s Holocaust Survivor Program provides survivors with services like subsidized home care and social events like the Purim celebration.

Selfhelp also hosts coffee house events similar to the Purim celebration throughout the year at locations across Nassau County.

Upon entering the celebration, attendees had the chance to pose for and take home photos with their family members and workers from Selfhelp.

Holocaust survivor Lena Goren arrived with her daughter Diane, wearing a sparkling blue and white dress with a sash proclaiming “Queen Esther.” The mother and daughter said they were excited to attend the event while holding a framed picture of Goren with her classmates in Greece from the years leading up to World War II.

Social workers from Selfhelp, like Sari Bochner, took in the joyful atmosphere while attendees made their way to their seats for lunch

“It’s a really special job,” Bochner said. “ I always say, if it weren’t my job, I’d want to volunteer. They’re very remarkable and resilient individuals.”

Children from Temple Beth Sholom’s early childhood education program and the Schecter School then performed uplifting songs such as “Unstoppable” by Sia.

Survivor Hedy Pagremanski (Page) from Long Beach said she was grateful for the services and workers at Selfhelp for organizing social gatherings around the year.

Page, who escaped from the Nazis as they entered her home city of Vienna in 1938, also said her outlook on life is to give people a chance by treating them with kindness, a virtue her late husband Eric instilled in their family.

“Each of us has the power to change the world today,” Page said. “The people who we remember are the ones who practice kindness, and the world continues only because of them.”