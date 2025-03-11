Nassau County Police Department raising rates on Village of Plandome

The price of policing is going up in the Village of Plandome.

Plandome trustees announced at their meeting on Monday, March 10, that the Nassau County Police Department had raised the price of its service to the village by 8.5%.

“The rate may be increasing 8.5%,” said Plandome Mayor Jake Kurkjian. Residents are going to pay a small percentage of that increase each.”

The village does not have its own police force and relies on the NCPD for police presence.

Police made up $1.7 million of the village’s $3.6 million budget in 2023-2024 and were the single largest expenditure in the budget. In return, the village has two dedicated county cars that stay in the village at all times.

The 8.5% will be applied to the total cost of using the NCPD in the 2025-2026 fiscal year and distributed evenly among all residents.

The 2025-2026 budget will be made public in early April.

Village officials said Plandome is one of many municipalities that will feel the effects of the rate increase.