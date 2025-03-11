Expanded Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital ER debuts

Mount Sinai South Nassau (MSSN) in Oceanside opened its newly expanded emergency department following a five-year $50 million renovation that added a new reception area and triage rooms.

The newly designed facility is expected to improve patient care and reduce wait times, both of which aim to meet the growing demand for emergency services along the South Shore. The Fennessy Family Emergency Department is twice as big as the last, providing enhanced capacity and a more efficient layout.

“With this opening, we are taking emergency medicine on the South Shore to a new level,” said MSSN President Dr. Adhi Sharma, who is also an emergency medicine physician. “Every aspect of this department, from the entrance to the waiting areas and treatment rooms, has been designed with both advanced care and patient experience in mind.”

The renovated space features new specialized areas for pediatric and behavioral health patients and is named in honor of Joseph J. Fennessy, who has served on the hospital’s board and is also a significant benefactor. Spanning the size of a football field, the new department has the capacity to treat around 75,000 patients annually.

New nursing stations, bedside triages, a trauma unit and radiology bay all helped the department reach a Level II Trauma Center Designation. This specification, which is awarded by the American College of Surgeons, ensures it meets the most rigorous standards for handling life-threatening emergencies.

The hospital also used lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic by including a ventilation system that uses outside air to improve both safety and comfort.

The transformation is only one part of an ongoing series of capital improvements at Mount Sinai South Nassau. The new emergency department marks the start of the hospital’s expansion project which will also include the Feil Family Pavilion, intended to add four stories and an additional 100,000 square feet to the already massive hospital. When completed, the pavilion will also introduce 40 new intensive and critical care beds, along with nine operating suites designed for complex surgeries.

Mount Sinai South Nassau is Long Island’s flagship hospital within the Mount Sinai Health System. The hospital is also the only Trauma Center on the South Shore of Nassau County.