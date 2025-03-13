Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Massapequa

Guide to Massapequa Private Schools- Catholic

By Posted on

Copiague Christian Academy
2675 Great Neck Rd, Copiague, NY 11726
Phone: 631-842-5993

Maria Regina School
Catholic Church
4045 Jerusalem Ave, North Massapequa, NY 11783
Phone: 516-541-1229

Montessori Children’s School of Long Island
98 Jerusalem Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758
Phone: 516-541-6365

St. Martin of Tours School
30 Union Ave, Amityville, NY 11701
Phone: 631-264-7166

St. Rose of Lima
Religious school
4704 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758
Phone: 516-541-1546

The Bridges Academy
339 Snedecor Ave, West Islip, NY 11795
Phone: 631-358-5035

The Elija School
11 Laurel Ln, Levittown, NY 11756
Phone: 516-216-5270

The Green Vale School
250 Valentines Ln, Glen Head, NY 11545
Phone: 516-621-2420

 

About the Author

More Massapequa News

More from our Sister Sites