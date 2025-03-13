Guide to Massapequa Private Schools- Catholic

Learn more

The Whaling Museum & Education Center

Theatre Three

The Green Vale School 250 Valentines Ln, Glen Head, NY 11545 Phone: 516-621-2420

The Elija School 11 Laurel Ln, Levittown, NY 11756 Phone: 516-216-5270

The Bridges Academy 339 Snedecor Ave, West Islip, NY 11795 Phone: 631-358-5035

St. Rose of Lima Religious school 4704 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Phone: 516-541-1546

St. Martin of Tours School 30 Union Ave, Amityville, NY 11701 Phone: 631-264-7166

Montessori Children’s School of Long Island 98 Jerusalem Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758 Phone: 516-541-6365