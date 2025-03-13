Jericho fire commissioner sworn into presidency to Association of Fire Districts of Nassau County

Frank Sammartano, the commissioner of the Jericho Fire District was sworn in by Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino as the new president of the Association of Fire Districts of Nassau County. The association aims to provide efficient and effective service through education and advocacy, according to its website.

Sammartano, who is also a former captain of the fire district, was has exhibited strong leadership and dedication to the fire service, the town said.

“Congratulations, incoming President Sammartano. We are grateful for your leadership and service, and we look forward to the continued positive impact you will make in this vital role,” Saladino said in a release. “Your dedication and unwavering commitment to the safety of our communities are truly appreciated.”