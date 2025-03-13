Quantcast
Jericho

Jericho fire commissioner sworn into presidency to Association of Fire Districts of Nassau County

3.13.2025 – Saladino Administers Oath of Office to New Nassau Fire Association President
Joseph Saladino recently administers the Oath of Office to Frank Sammartano
Town of Oyster Bay

Frank Sammartano, the commissioner of the Jericho Fire District was sworn in by Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino as the new president of the Association of Fire Districts of Nassau County. The association aims to provide efficient and effective service through education and advocacy, according to its website.

Sammartano, who is also a former captain of the fire district, was has exhibited strong leadership and dedication to the fire service, the town said.

“Congratulations, incoming President Sammartano. We are grateful for your leadership and service, and we look forward to the continued positive impact you will make in this vital role,” Saladino said in a release. “Your dedication and unwavering commitment to the safety of our communities are truly appreciated.”

