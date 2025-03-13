Multiple Northwell Health facilities recognized with safety awards

Multiple Northwell Health hospitals including Huntington Hospital and Long Island Jewish Valley Stream have been recognized by Healthgrades as 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Awards recipients.

Healthgrades recognizes hospitals that exhibit outstanding patient care. By definition from Healthgrades, patients at award-winning facilities have a significantly lower chance of experiencing one of the four leading safety indicators:

54% less likely to experience in-hospital falls resulting in fractures than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

55% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

69% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

72% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

“These impressive statistics underscore the real-world impact of our commitment to patient safety,” said Dr. Peter Silver, senior vice president and chief quality officer at Northwell. “By minimizing preventable harm, we are not only improving patient outcomes but also enhancing their overall experience of care.”

Healthgrades examined 4,500 hospitals in the United States between 2021-2023 and found over 170,000 preventable injuries occured among patients.

These awards follow seven Long Island hospitals, including Plainview Hospital in Nassau County, that were designated for Leapfrog’s highest hospital safety ranking in November.