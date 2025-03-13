Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a performance from comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

PHJB has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 60 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history they were founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$50-$90. 8 p.m. March 14.

ANTHONY RODIA

Giggle for a cause during four shows across two nights Laugh Till It Hurts Tour benefiting the SoCal Fire Fund.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$49.50-$89.50. March 14, 15.

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO

Italian-American actor, writer and stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is best known for his comedy specials What’s Wrong with People?, Aren’t You Embarrassed? and Why Would You Do That?

UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$55-$210. 7 p.m. March 15.

BURTON CUMMINGS

The former frontman of the Original The Guess Who returns on his 60th Anniversary Tour.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$36-$151. 8 p.m. March 15.

MENOPAUSE, THE MUSICAL

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more!

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown, smithtownpac.org

$49.50-$61.50. March 15-April 6.

RAGTIME

From the suburb of New Rochelle to the flashy spectacle of Atlantic City, a family faces racial tensions, scandal and violence that will test everything they believe in. With Caroline Doctorow, daughter of Ragtime author E.L. Doctorow, in person.

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org

$10-$16. 2 p.m. March 16.

CHUCK SILVERSTEIN & HIS FERTILE IMAGINATION

Chuck’s original compositions draw from the swing, folk, old time, blues, ragtime and singer songwriter traditions.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. March 16.

KIM DRACULA & HANABIE.

Samuel Wellings, aka Kim Dracula, is a metal artist from Tasmania, Australia. Recently, their music has gained popularity on TikTok. They are joined by HANABIE., a Japanese metalcore band from Tokyo. With Special Guests: Crystal Lake & Kaonashi.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$29.50-$59.50. 6:30 p.m. March 16.

SWING INTO SPRING FESTIVAL 2025

The five-day music festival will culminate in concert performances by Bakithi Kumalo Ensemble on Thursday; the Mitch Marcus Quintet on Friday and Frank Vignola and his Birdland Quintet on Saturday. Also highlighting the week is a Community Jazz Night with Carl Safina, Rod Borrie and John Ronconi.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook, thejazzloft.org

$15-$30. March 18-22.

