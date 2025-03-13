Quantcast
Community Events
Hicksville

Historical icons come to life at fourth grade wax museum

Anne Frank at the fourth-grade wax museum event at Fork Lane Elementary School in Hicksville.
Photo courtesy of Hicksville Public Schools

Fourth graders at Fork Lane Elementary School in Hicksville recently turned their cafeteria into a wax museum for parents and special guests.

The students conducted research to portray notable historical figures, authors, scientists, athletes, politicians and entertainers by dressing up in costume and presenting their findings on stage. Among the many individuals represented were Mother Teresa, Barack Obama, Anne Frank, Steve Jobs, William Shakespeare, Simone Biles and Taylor Swift.

After the parent event, the wax museum was moved to the gymnasium, where the entire student body paraded through and learned about the famous figures.

William Shakespeare at the fourth-grade wax museum event at Fork Lane Elementary School in Hicksville.
Taylor Swift at the fourth grade wax museum event at Fork LaneElementary School in Hicksville.
Taylor Swift at the fourth-grade wax museum event at Fork Lane Elementary School in Hicksville.

