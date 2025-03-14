Carle Place High School names its 2025 valedictorian and salutatorian

Seniors Isabella Buscemi and Luna Coronel were named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the Carle Place High School Class of 2025.

These two students have excelled academically and are also involved in various clubs, activities, and the greater school community.

Isabella, known as “Izzy” to family, friends and teachers, earned the highest overall weighted GPA in Carle Place High School history with a 105.15. She is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction and earned the Xerox Award from the University of Rochester alongside end-of-year awards for Earth Science Honors, Algebra II Accelerated, AP Physics, AP Language, and Composition and Orchestra.

Buscemi is the president of the Math Honor Society, an active member of the honor societies for science, English, and Tri-M, and a member of the National Honor Society. She is also the captain of the girls’ varsity swim team and violinist in the school’s chamber orchestra, both of which she has participated in throughout her high school career.

“Once the announcement was official, I was incredibly relieved to see that my hard work throughout high school had paid off in such a tangible manner,” said Buscemi. “I am proud of the work ethic that has brought me to achieving a higher GPA than any before me. To me, being valedictorian means I have always strived to do my best within all contexts. I am left with no regrets and am happy to see my actions pay off.”

Coronel, with a GPA of 103.538, has also received academic achievements, including New York State Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete awards, being named Army Reserve Scholar Athlete, and earning the George Eastman Young Leaders Award Scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year.

During her time at CPHS, she was a Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference Ambassador, Hispanic Scholarship Fund Youth Leadership Institute Ambassador, and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish, National Science, English and Math honor societies. She is the captain of the varsity field hockey team and has earned awards, including All-Conference, All-State, and MVP, while guiding her team through the Long Island championship and New York State finals.

“Being named the salutatorian of Carle Place High School is an incredible honor that reflects not only years of hard work in academics, but also leadership and determination in all of my endeavors,” said Coronel. “When I first heard the news, I felt a mix of pride and gratitude. It was a validation of the countless late nights studying, early morning club meetings, and long practices. Managing school, sports and leadership roles has never been easy, but my passion for learning and making an impact in my community kept me motivated. Looking ahead, I’m excited to take the work ethic and discipline I’ve gained as a student at Carle Place to collegiate athletics while continuing to pursue my academic and career goals.”