Carle Place High School students inducted into National Honor Society

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of these outstanding individuals, whose acceptances were based on academic performance, leadership, service and strong character. This honor is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and these students now join an esteemed group committed to positively impacting their communities and beyond.

The following were inducted into the honor society: Olivia Abbatiello, Sarina Ahsan, Alessandra Canzoneri, Isabella Cezario, Giuliana D’Alessandro, Isabella DeGroot, Blake Enoe, Grace Esposito, Ishaan Gomes, Lorelei Gorman, Filip Kruczek, Justin Lai, Ryan Leary, Michael Mandolese, Marufa Mashud, Lucas McElroy, Steven Oliveira, Sebastian Reinoso, Megan Rice, Ashley Riso, Jason Rodrigues, Jacqueline Romero, Julia Rubim, Christian Servinskas, Nicoletta Skulikidis, Angelina Venza, Carolina Viegas, Lucas Viegas, Jack Walsh, Justin Warren and Deona Zani.

Led by Caryl Lorandini and Jeananne Sullivan, the National Honor Society continues to inspire and uphold its tradition of excellence, providing these young leaders with opportunities to grow and contribute to society.