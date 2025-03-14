North Side School students bring Spanish learning to life

North Side School third and fourth grade students recently labeled common spaces around their school with their corresponding Spanish terms. Photo courtesy of the East Williston Union Free School District

Third and fourth grade students from North Side School, part of the East Williston Union Free School District, recently took their Spanish language skills beyond the classroom in an engaging, hands-on learning experience.

As part of a scavenger hunt in Katherine Conboy’s WLES classes, the students labeled common spaces around their school, including their gymnasium, cafeteria, bathrooms and school nurse’s office with their corresponding Spanish terms. The activity

served as a culmination of the students’ hard work, reinforcing vocabulary they had been diligently learning and practicing.

One third grader expressed excitement for being able to continue to practice her Spanish vocabulary each day she walks past the signs she helped place.

“The students were so excited to share their learning with the rest of the school community,” Director of World Languages and English as a New Language Faith Tripp said. They take great pride in being able to be reminded of their hard work each day when they walk past their new hallway signs.”