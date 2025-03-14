Plainview-Old Bethpage community give back with ‘The Power of Belongings’

Birthday Wishes of Long Island, the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District PTAs, faculty, students, and administration, the Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce, and the Mid-Island Y JCC present “The Power of Belongings: Helping Teens Carry On” with guest speaker New York Times Best Selling Author Regina Calcaterra.

Following a successful first event last spring, this unique project will again focus on the needs of Long Island teens in crisis. It will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 6:00 p.m. at the Howard B. Matlin Middle School in Plainview.

These community powerhouses, generous area residents and others have collected hundreds of supplies for teens currently living in homeless shelters or in foster care. Supplies will be distributed as part of the Birthday Wishes Long Island’s birthday celebration mission.

Calcaterra survived her own traumatic experience with homelessness and the foster care system. She is now a successful attorney and advocate for homeless youth

who knows firsthand that the teen population is often “unseen,” with attention primarily given to younger children and babies.

The goal of the “Belongings” project is to fill 400 duffel bags with various supplies. These young people often use garbage bags to carry what little they have to and from shelters or foster homes.

The duffel bags will be filled with sweatshirts, water bottles, earbud headphones, chargers, fanny packs, comfy blankets, and other items that most average kids their age appreciate. Having their own bags and comforting belongings can also help boost their self-esteem during a trying time in their lives.