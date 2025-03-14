Sewanhaka student-artists featured at Nassau All-County Art Exhibition

Twenty-five students from Sewanhaka Central High School District had their artwork displayed in the 2025 Nassau All-County Art Exhibition, hosted by the Art Supervisors Association of Nassau County at Herricks High School on March 9.

The exhibition celebrated the artistic achievements of more than 1,300 students from kindergarten through 12th grade across Nassau County. It showcased a diverse range of two-dimensional visual art mediums, including pencil, pastels, ink, charcoal, painting, printmaking, computer graphics, collage, and photography.

The following Sewanhaka CHSD students had their artwork selected for exhibition:

Ravenne Gregory, Sydney Lawson, Dorleen Maxume, Nishita Patel and Mars Waite from Elmont Memorial High School; Samantha Bishop, Madelyn DeRose, Diego Maldonado, Sophia Marquez and Thalia Persaud from Floral Park Memorial High School; Meerab Chaudhry, Ryan Colvin, Serena Kalamaras, Christal Mayer and Alyssa Osso from H. Frank Carey High School; Shalini Chatoorang, Rehan Farooq, Evyn Roliz, Ayden Su and Crystal Wu from New Hyde Park Memorial High School; and Lilibeth Arroyo, Jayden Francisco, Raneem Isleem, Eleanor Morhart and Jade Trask from Sewanhaka High School.

Additionally, the association awarded scholarships to more than 50 graduating senior art students in recognition of their talent and dedication. Elmont Memorial’s Nishita Patel, Floral Park Memorial’s Madelyn DeRose, H. Frank Carey’s Alyssa Osso, New Hyde Park Memorial’s Crystal Wu and Sewanhaka’s Lilibeth Arroyo were the proud ASA Senior Scholarship recipients.