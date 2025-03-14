The Wheatley School students compete in nationwide science and tech competition

Mikaela Savino, Noora Al-Okla, Natalie Gazit, who completed the project The VIIRS: How Can it Change the Future of Wildfires? Photo courtesy of the East Williston Union Free School District.

Students from The Wheatley School in the East Williston Union Free School District recently participated in the prestigious Toshiba/NSTA ExploraVision competition, a nationwide science and technology competition for K-12 students. The competition fosters real-world problem-solving skills, encouraging students to explore STEM innovations that could shape the future.

As part of the challenge, the students select an existing technology, research its current applications, envision how it might evolve over the next decade, and describe the development steps, benefits, challenges, and potential obstacles. This year, nine teams from science research teacher Veronica Ade’s Intro to STEM course entered the competition in the 7-9 grades division.

Under Ade’s guidance, the students engaged in solutions, such as fire prevention drone, plastic-eliminating drone, bioluminescence in plants, geothermal power innovations, BioShoes, advanced carbon capture and storage innovation.

Additional projects explored how VIIRS technology can change the future of wildfires, the conversion of carbon dioxide and methanol, and the effects of sleep patterns on individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.

Regional winners will be announced on April 7.