Crime Blotter 3.20: car crashes into Wantagh retail stores

Nassau County police at the hospital with an unnamed 20-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a car at a Baldwin intersection

Car crashes into Wantagh retail stores

Police reported a car struck the CRC Computer Repair and Valhallan ESports Training stores in Wantagh on Thursday, March 13, at 5:53 a.m.

According to police, 7th Pct. police responded to 3008 Merrick Road for a car into a building. Upon arrival, police say they observed that a vehicle had struck and partially entered the CRC Computer Repair and Valhallan ESports Training stores. Police said an investigation revealed that a 37-year-old man had a medical episode while driving a 2021 Buick west on Merrick Road in the vicinity of Brookside Avenue. The vehicle then crossed over the eastbound lanes and struck a telephone pole, causing it to fall before striking the buildings. The driver was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Police said no other injuries were reported.

Car accident during Massapequa traffic stop

Nassau County Police reported an auto accident on Sunday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. in Massapequa in which a car struck police vehicles during a traffic stop that led to the officers sustaining injuries.

Police said Community-Oriented Police Enforcement Officers stopped a 2005 Audi and exited their unmarked patrol vehicle to conduct a vehicle and traffic law stop on the eastbound side of Sunrise Highway near East Chestnut Street.

While conducting the investigation, a man, 76, in a 2021 Honda, struck the rear of the parked police unit. This caused the police vehicle to strike both officers before colliding with the parked 2005 Audi, police reported.

Both officers sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The operator of the Honda was also transported to a local area hospital for evaluation. There was no criminality involved and no further injuries were reported, police said.

DWI arrest in Wantagh

A Bellmore man was charged with DWI on Saturday, March 15, at 12:19 a.m. in Wantagh, police said.

Police said 8th Pct. officers responded to Gregg Court for a vehicle that struck a residential home. Upon arrival, officers observed a 2019 Hyundai Elantra that had crashed into the house, causing extensive damage.

Police reported that after an investigation, the vehicle operator, Daniel Delia, 33, of 2660 Cedar Lane, was placed under arrest.

Delia sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

No occupants in the home reported injuries.

The Town of Hempstead building inspector responded to evaluate the residence and determined that the home was no longer safe to inhabit, according to police.

Dalia was charged with DWI and criminal mischief in the second degree. He was arraigned on Saturday, March 15, at First District Court located at 99 Main St. in Hempstead.

Controlled substance arrest in Bethpage

A Deer Park man was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance on Thursday, March 13, at 2:30 p.m. in Bethpage, according to Nassau County police.

Police said Noel Alam, 29, of 2 Albany St., was arrested after an investigation found him to be in possession of a substance believed to be psilocybin mushrooms. It was also determined he was in possession of alcoholic beverages, which he intended to sell, police said.

Police said Alam used social media to coordinate the sale of the controlled substance and alcoholic beverages.

Alam was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance and selling alcoholic beverages without a license. He was arraigned on Friday, March 14, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Pedestrian struck by car at Baldwin intersection

A 20-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car in Baldwin at the intersection between Forest Avenue and Clyde Road on Monday, March 10, Nassau County police said.

A 20-year-old woman was driving when she struck the pedestrian, police said. They said the victim was semi-conscious upon arrival and had obtained a severe laceration in his right arm. Police said a responding officer initiated “life-saving measures” to control the heavy bleeding.

The driver remained at the scene, police said. They said an investigation is ongoing.

Hempstead man faces up to 15 years for selling fentanyl and possessing dogs for fighting

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that Kevin Brown, 39, of Hempstead was arraigned on drugs, weapons, and animal fighting charges after a search warrant executed on his residence recovered over 1,000 pills, narcotics, a loaded handgun and an additional magazine, as well as seven dogs and paraphernalia that indicated dog fighting.

Donnelly said many of the pills found were tested and shown to contain fentanyl.

“Selling dangerous drugs is often associated with the cruelty of dog fighting, and this defendant allegedly possessed and sold pills containing enough fentanyl to kill more than 65,000 people while also housing, breeding, and training seven pit bulls to fight,” Donnelly said. “Both crimes show a blatant disregard for life and neither will ever be tolerated in Nassau County. My office is committed to holding those who deal in deadly opioids and subject animals to inhumane, dangerous conditions accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Donnelly’s office said Brown pleaded not guilty, and bail was set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond and $500,000 partially secured bond. The office said he was ordered not to own or control animals during the pendency of the case and is due back in court April 30.

If convicted, Brown faces up to 15 years in prison.

Brown was arraigned on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, before Judge Caryn Fink on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, six counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 14 counts of prohibition of animal fighting as a felony and two counts of prohibition of animal fighting as a misdemeanor.

23-year-old man charged with public lewdness in Roosevelt

On Thursday, March 13, Nassau County police said officers responded to a call for a man who was allegedly “inappropriately touching himself” in Roosevelt. Police said they identified the man as Paul Scott, 23, of Freeport.

Scott was charged with public lewdness, police said.