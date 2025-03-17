Glen Cove city officials announce campaigns for re-election

All six Glen Cove city council members as well as Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck are running for re-election this November. After working together as city officials for the past two terms, Panzenbeck and Council Member Marsh Silverman are both vying for the mayoral seat.

Panzenbeck said her slogan for her upcoming term is “Keep The Momentum Going!”

Panzenbeck said that after two successful terms, showcased by financial growth, infrastructure development and facility upgrades, she is looking ahead to continue her “dedication and devotion” to Glen Cove. She said in her time as mayor, the city has eliminated its fiscal stress designation, reduced its deficit by $3 million and earned a Moody’s credit rating of Baa1, its highest since 2010.

Panzenbeck said when she entered office for her first term, she “hit the ground running.”

“I love where I live,” Panzenbeck said. She said she has lived in the city for 71 years, and wants to make the city a “better place for everyone to live.”

Before becoming mayor, she said she was a teacher for 34 years, and she later volunteered at Glen Cove Hospital Auxiliary, St. Patrick’s Church, the St. Rocco Feast and numerous civic and philanthropic organizations like the rotary club. She said these roles have taught her the importance of how to treat others with empathy and care.

After eight years in her current position, Silverman is running for the mayoral seat. She said she moved to the city in 2011 and has served on the council since 2018.

“I just feel like this is the right time,” Silverman said. She said in her previous four terms, she has learned about the workings of the City Council and has made progress in areas, like infrastructure. c

“Because of my financial background, I really do look at the world through that lens,” she said. Silverman said she takes an analytical approach to decision-making and promotes fiscal responsibility.

Panzenbeck and Silverman aren’t the only officials bidding for re-election, however.

Council members Danielle Fugazy Scagliola and John Zozzaro are running for re-election with the Glen Cove Democrats.

“We want to continue on the route of fiscal responsibility,” Silverman said. “We want to be much more targeted in if and how we give tax breaks to applicants coming in for that.”

In addition to fiscal responsibility, she said the three hope to improve day-to-day services to the city’s residents and updates to infrastructure.

“There’s still a lot more that we want to complete,” she said.

Council members Kevin Maccarone, Grady Farnan and Michael Ktistakis are running for re-election with the Glen Cove Republican Committee.

Panzenbeck said the Republican candidates are running to maintain and improve the quality of life in the city of Glen Cove. She said there have already been improvements to public spaces, like Morgan’s Park and the Glen Cove Golf Course, and there is more work to be done to “keep the momentum going.”

The Republican Committee announced three candidates who are seeking their first term on the council, including James Greenber, Ellen Pantazakos and Dan Grabowski. Greenberg and Pantazakos are current members of the Planning Board, and Grabowski is a current member of the Board of Zoning Appeals, the committee said.