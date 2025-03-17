Guide to Mineola East Williston Library History

Early in 1937, Thomas E. Ryan and a group of residents appeared before the Village Board to explain the need for a library.

The East Williston Library was established in May 1937 with an appropriation of $300 by the Village Board. Mayor William H. Dickson appointed the following to form a Library Board: William Adams, Walter Barre, Edward Miller, Thomas E. Ryan, and Edward Weeks. Ryan was elected president of the board. The next month, in June 1937, Marion Holt was engaged to serve as a librarian and the opening of the library was set for June 30, 1937.

The library was located on the second floor of the Village Hall until 1951 when the building was remodeled. At that time, the library was moved to the first floor into the space formerly occupied by the Fire Department.

Mayor Frank E. Devlin supervised the rebuilding and was aided by Nicholas A. Meyer, a library trustee. Meyer consulted with Louis D. Bailey, then director of the Queens Borough Public Library and a recognized authority on small library buildings. He reviewed the plans to assure that the best use was made of the available space in accordance with good library practice.

Bailey said he had always admired East Williston and, as a result, waived his usual consulting fee. A permanent charter was granted to the library on Feb. 29, 1952, by the University of the State of New York.

The name of the “East Williston Public Library” was changed on Sept. 28, 1962, to the Thomas E. Ryan Public Library of East Williston to honor Ryan for having served as president of the Library Board for 25 years.

The library joined the Nassau County Library System on Sept. 25, 1967.

Information provided by the East Williston Public Library.