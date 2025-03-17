Guide to Mineola Shelter Rock Library

Pioneers of the Shelter Rock Public Library realized a dream that lesser souls might have dismissed as impossible. The Library firmly established a community concept where a community does not, in fact, exist. The Shelter Rock Public Library District is comprised of contiguous unincorporated areas served by three different school districts, as well as several water districts and post offices.

In 1960, residents of Herricks, Albertson, and Roslyn Heights, who were denied library benefits, finally succeeded in forming a Friends of the Library organization. These residents lacked library service because they lived outside existing library districts, which were no longer able, due to limited facilities, to offer nonresident privileges. This determined group sought to establish a new library.

However, the area to be served did not fit any existing pattern of library service in Nassau County—whether by school district, village, municipal, or association—or even in New York State. There was no legal framework for providing a taxing authority to finance a library.

In April 1962, state legislation was passed to create a special Shelter Rock library district, which encompassed about eight square miles and a population of about 30,000 people. On June 20, 1962, a referendum was passed by a 4-1 margin, and a Board of Trustees was elected. The first library director was hired on August 27, 1962. Space consisting of 2,500 square feet at 194 I. U. Willets Road, Albertson, was rented the following month. The library was dedicated on February 24, 1963, and opened on March 4, 1963.

The library grew fast and was heavily used from the start. It was evident by the second year that a move to larger quarters was imperative. Since adequate rental space was not available, the Board of Trustees decided that a building program should be undertaken. In 1965, site selection and planning began.

Funding for a new building depended on action by the board of the Town of North Hempstead. A referendum was not required. However, fearing that the legalities of a referendum-by-petition might delay affirmative action past the March 1 deadline for obtaining more than $300,000 in federal aid, the library trustees themselves requested a referendum. On Feb. 16, 1967, the bond issue was approved by a vote of 2-1.

The Shelter Rock Public Library opened the doors of its handsome new home at 165 Searingtown Road, Albertson, on March 2, 1970, and was rededicated to the future on April 12, 1970 – the first day of National Library Week.

Over the years, the building went through some minor renovations. However, in 2001 a consultant’s study determined that major changes would be required if the library wanted to meet the needs of its patrons for the foreseeable future. Town of North Hempstead approvals were obtained, and in May 2010, the building closed to undergo a major renovation.

During the renovation, the library operated from a storefront in the Herricks Shopping Center on Hillside Avenue. This temporary location offered a small, but varied collection of library materials. Programming continued at Temple Tikvah, a generous community partner.

When the library reopened in September 2011, patrons were welcomed into a brighter, more open space that offered greater access to technology and increased programming. Even though the construction was complete, the library continues to evolve, keeping pace with a changing world.

Information and photo provided by the Shelter Rock Library.