Guide to Mineola Story- Mineola Library

In 1921, a committee of civic-minded citizens formed the Mineola Library Association to begin the work of establishing a community library. Its by-laws called for the appointment of a professional librarian and a membership drive. The association was offered the free use of a small building and property that were centrally located for the library. A village door-to-door membership drive netted enrollment of 97 members, plus cash and book donations. The appointed librarian, Mrs. Theodore Schmidt, accepted the job but planned to help only for a year or two. Thirty-five years later, she retired after working without pay for the first 26 years.

Mineola’s first public library was officially opened on Feb. 2, 1922. The tiny one-room building, located at Jericho Turnpike and Mineola Boulevard, soon became known as the “Little Library.” Heated by a single wood stove, men from the Village would take turns chopping wood and loading the stove. During the week, the library was open for two hours every afternoon, plus two hours three nights a week, and five hours on Saturdays—two hours in the morning, closed for a lunch period, then three hours in the afternoon.

The Little Library soon proved to be a welcome and popular addition to the Village of Mineola. In 1923, the library’s first full year of operation, 115 adults and 95 children became members, and a total of $178.92 was collected in fines. By 1925, the library was in search of a more permanent location. Money was raised to purchase property on the corner of Mineola Boulevard and Banbury Road. The Little Library building was moved to its new location on July 29, 1926. Many members of the community contributed labor and materials and raised money for the necessary improvements.

Through the 1930s and ’40s, the library continued to increase circulation and membership. Open hours increased to 30 hours per week, then later to 48 hours. A Friends of the Library group was organized in 1949 and was instrumental in promoting the library’s services to the community and the need for expanded facilities. In 1954, the Mineola Village Board decided that a War Memorial for the Village would take the form of a new library to be called Mineola Memorial Library. A site was selected in the municipal park on Marcellus Road, and bonds were issued totaling $337,500 for the building construction. The new Mineola Memorial Library was dedicated on May 30, 1956, and on Sept. 22 of that year, Mineola’s Little Library closed its doors for good.

Over the following decades, the library continued to expand its membership, circulation and services. In 1999, the library building again went through a much-needed expansion project. Over the following 18 months, the building was expanded to include the addition of a dedicated children’s room, an adult reference and reading room with a fireplace, public computer terminals, an elevator, and an outdoor deck. The reopening of the library in January 2001 saw the complete transformation of Mineola’s Little Library into a community facility ready for the challenges of the 21st century.

The Mineola Memorial Library today is a true reflection of the needs and interests of the village that created it nearly a century ago.