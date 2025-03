Guide to MWT County Legislature

LEGISLATOR

SCOTT DAVIS

(D-Hempstead)

1st Legislative District

Minority Caucus Leader

(Part of Baldwin, Part

of East Meadow, Part

of Freeport, Part of

Hempstead, Roosevelt,

Uniondale )

1550 Franklin Avenue

Mineola, NY 11501

Phone: (516) 571-6201

LEGISLATOR

OLENA NICKS

(D-Westbury)

2nd Legislative District

(Hempstead, Lakeview,

Westbury, New Cassel,

Hicksville, Uniondale,

Rockville Centre and East

Garden City)

1550 Franklin Avenue

Mineola, NY 11501

Phone: (516) 571-6202

LEGISLATOR

CARRIÉ SOLAGES

3rd Legislative District

(Elmont, Valley Stream,

South Floral Park,

Inwood, Portions of

Lawrence & North

Woodmere)

1550 Franklin Avenue

Mineola, NY 11501

Phone: (516) 571-6203

LEGISLATOR

PATRICK MULLANEY

(R-Long Beach)

4th Legislative District

Alt. Deputy

Presiding Officer

(City of Long Beach, Lido

Beach, Atlantic Beach,

East Atlantic Beach, Point

Lookout and Island Park,

Parts of East Rockaway,

Oceanside, Woodmere,

Lawrence and Cedarhurst)

1550 Franklin Avenue

Mineola, NY 11501

Phone: (516) 571-6204

LEGISLATOR

SETH KOSLOW

(D-Baldwin)

5th Legislative District

(Most of Baldwin,

All of South Hempstead

and Parts of Freeport,

Rockville Centre, Merrick

and Oceanside)

1550 Franklin Avenue

Mineola, NY 11501

Phone: (516) 571-6205

LEGISLATOR

DEBRA MULÉ

(R-Lynbrook)

6th Legislative District

(Lynbrook, Malverne,

North Lynbrook, Valley

Stream and Portions of

Rockville Centre, Hewlett,

Franklin Square and

Woodmere)

1550 Franklin Avenue

Mineola, NY 11501

Phone: (516) 571-6206

LEGISLATOR

HOWARD J. KOPEL

(R-Lawrence)

7th Legislative District

Presiding Officer

(Oceanside, Rockville

Centre, East Rockaway,

Cedarhurst, Woodmere and

Parts of Hewlett, Lawrence,

Baldwin, Valley Stream and

Lynbrook)

1550 Franklin Avenue

Mineola, NY 11501

Phone: (516) 571-6207

LEGISLATOR

JOHN J. GIUFFRE

(R-West Hempstead)

8th Legislative District

(Franklin Square, West

Hempstead and portions

of Elmont, Floral Park

and Stuart Manor)

1550 Franklin Avenue

Mineola, NY 11501

Phone: (516) 571-6208

LEGISLATOR

SCOTT STRAUSS

(R-New Hyde Park)

9th Legislative District

Presiding Officer

(Part of New Hyde

Park, Garden City Park,

Mineola, Williston Park,

East Williston, Albertson,

Roslyn Estates, Munsey

Park, Plandome Heights,

Plandome, Plandome

Manor, Floral Park)

1550 Franklin Avenue

Mineola, NY 11501

Phone: (516) 571-6209

LEGISLATOR

MAZI MELESA PILIP

(R-Great Neck)

(Great Neck, Herricks,

North Hills, North

New Hyde Park,

Searingtown/Albertson

Manhasset, Garden City

Park and Manhasset Hills)

1550 Franklin Avenue

Mineola, NY 11501

Phone: (516) 571-6210

LEGISLATOR

DELIA DERIGGI-WHITTON

(D-Glen Cove)

11th Legislative District

Minority Leader

(Glen Cove, Port Washington, Roslyn, Roslyn Harbor,

Sands Point, Sea Cliff, Glenwood, Glen Head)

1550 Franklin Avenue, Mineola, NY 11501

Phone: (516) 571-6211

STATE SENATE

7th District

(New Hyde

Park, the

Willistons,

Roslyn,

Great Neck, Port

Washington,

Mineola,

Westbury,

New Cassel and

parts of

Franklin Square

and Elmont)

STATE SENATOR

JACK

MARTINS

DISTRICT

OFFICE

Phone:

(516) 922-1811

Fax:

(516) 922-1154

ALBANY OFFICE

Legislative Office

Bldg. Room 608

Albany, NY 12247

Phone:

(518) 455-2677

Fax:

(518) 426-6720