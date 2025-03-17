New Playa Bowls location in Woodbury holds grand opening

Lake Grove resident Alyson Halpin has opened a new Playa Bowls location in Woodbury as a family business with her husband and children.

Halpin, member owner of the new location, said she and her husband are opening the establishment to teach their children about running their own business.

“We’re very excited to be opening our family business so our kids can learn about starting and running a business,” said Halpin. “Our children are all going to work here and be a part of this. My daughter does social media for the store.”

In addition to opening this location, Halpin said the family plans to open three more Playa Bowls locations across Long Island in the future.

“Our second location will be in Stony Brook five minutes from our house,” said Halpin. “Commack is after Stony Brook and the fourth location is to be determined.”

Halpin said the reason she and her family chose Playa Bowls is because they went to one together in Connecticut and it became her favorite food.

The new location held its grand opening on Saturday at 11 a.m. Halpin said the first 50 customers in line received a free playa bowl and free T-shirt. There opening event also included a DJ from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The new location is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at 8285 Jericho Turnpike Woodbury, NY.