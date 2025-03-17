35 Nassau County restaurants receive critical health violations

Photo of Mateo’s Cantina in Wantagh. Restaurant recieved two critical health violations on March 10

The Nassau County Health Department’s food protection program found 126 restaurants in the county to be in some violation of the health code since March 10. Of those 126 restaurants, 35 were cited for critical violations and seven were identified as having multiple critical violations.

A critical violation is a violation that is more likely to cause food borne illness than other violations. Examples of critical health violations include improper food storage, improper cooking or storing temperatures, improper contact with prepared food, use of spoiled food and a high risk of being subject to cross contamination.

Brookville Country Club Restaurant: 210 Chicken Valley Road, Old Brookville, had three critical health violations. The violations includednimproper storing temperatures for refrigerated foods, food workers not using proper serving utensils and improper storage of toxic chemicals leading to a higher chance of cross contamination.

Hing Long Chinese Restaurant: 40 Central Court, Valley Stream, had two critical health violations. The violations included improper storage time for refrigerated foods and using food from unapproved source/potentially spoiled food.

Mikado Japanese Restaurant: 355 Merrick Road, Lynbrook: Mikado Japanese restaurant had two critical health violations. The violations included improper storage time for refrigerated foods and inaccurate or nonexistent thermostats used to evaluate food temperatures while cooking or storing.

Bagel Gourmet: 151 Maint Street, East Rockawa, had two critical health violations. Those violations included improper storage of toxic chemicals leading to a higher chance of cross contamination and use of unapproved cooling methods to reach proper temperature on potentially hazardous foods.

Rallye BMW Florian Food Service: 1 Brush Road, Westbury, had two critical health violations. The violations included not keeping potentially hazardous foods at or above 140 degrees while hot and improper storage of toxic chemicals leading to a higher chance of cross contamination.

Mateo’s Cantina: 1929 Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh, had two critical health violations. The violations included not having enough proper refrigeration for all potentially hazardous foods and inaccurate or nonexistent thermostats used to evaluate food temperatures while cooking or storing.

Happy Garden 79: 79 South Street, Oyster Bay, had two critical health violations. The violations included improper storage time for refrigerated foods and use of unapproved cooling methods to reach proper temperature on potentially hazardous foods.

The entire list can be found online here at NYDatabases.com.