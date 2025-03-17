Roslyn Middle School performs ‘Seussical the Musical Jr’

Roslyn Middle School brought the works of Dr. Seuss to life in “Seussical the Musical Jr.” from March 6 through 9.

The Roslyn Middle School Spotlight performers presented Seussical the Musical Jr. from March 6 through 9. The vibrant and whimsical production brought the characters of Dr. Seuss to the stage.

Under the direction of teacher Julianna DeAngelis and with musical direction by teacher Brian Villegas, students brought the imaginative world to life.

Based on Dr. Seuss’s works, this musical adventure combined classic stories such as “Horton Hears a Who!,” “Gertrude McFuzz,” and “Horton Hatches the Egg.”

With dazzling costumes, dynamic set designs, and captivating performances, “Seussical the Musical Jr.” brought together and reminded the Roslyn community about the stories’ themes of friendship, perseverance, and the power of imagination.

Information provided by the Roslyn School District.