Sands Point Preserve Health and Wellness Fair set for March 22

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy is hosting its inaugural Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, March 22, from 12-4 p.m. in Castle Gould’s Great Hall.

The Health and Wellness Fair reflects the Preserve’s ongoing commitment to members and visitors who enjoy spending time in nature, which enhances their overall well-being. The fair is yet another opportunity for visitors from the region to join the Preserve and nurture, protect, and sustain their health.

The fair brings together local health and wellness practitioners from Western, Eastern, complementary and alternative practices who work with the holistic connection between mind, body, and spirit. Visitors can meet practitioners and receive resources to help guide them toward optimal health and well-being.

At the fair, multidisciplinary practitioners will share insights about areas including Ayurvedic medicine, chiropractic medicine, neurofeedback, thermography, functional medicine, hypnosis, medical qigong, traditional Chinese medicine, physical therapy and movement rehab, longevity, meditation, birth and postpartum support, healthy lifestyle foods, women’s perinatal nutrition and wellness, somatic work, gynecologic and lifestyle medicine for women (specializing in perimenopause and menopause), hearing health, psychotherapy, nutritional health coaching, intuitive energy healing and empowerment coaching, acupuncture/herbalism, AI-driven mental well-being, nature therapy practice – ecotherapy/forest therapy, fitness/nutrition/recovery, yoga retreats, mental health and substance abuse awareness, salt caves, pranic healing, Pilates, massage, reiki and sound healing.

Participating practices include Acupuncture by Savannah, Athletic IQ Physical Therapy, Back to Life Wellness Center, Balanced Medical, Catholic Health’s Center for Integrative Medicine and Optimal Health from St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center, Erica Fazzari Yoga, Fostering Longevity, I Love Hearing, Laura’s Intuitive Wellness, Lifestyle Café, My Doula Ruth, Patricia M. Lundy, LCSW, PLLC, Project HELP Long Island, Reulay, Inc., Roslyn Salt Cave, Rudra Ayurveda & Panchakarma Center, RX|FIT, Sara Siskind LLC, Sol Center, TQH New York, Traditional Chinese Medicine of NY, Wild Heart Nature Connection.

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that maintains the property on the former Gold Coast Guggenheim Estate and hosts year-round educational and cultural programs, seasonal celebrations, mansion tours, and wellness activities.

This event is free with admission to the Preserve. The standard $15 parking rate applies to nonmembers.

Information provided by the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy.