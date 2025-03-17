The history of the East Williston Fire Department – MWT Guide

From 1889 to 1912, the East Williston Fire Department was a volunteer company whose members owned the buildings and properties.

From 1912 to 1926, the department operated under the auspices of the Town of North Hempstead. From 1926 to 1959, it was supervised by the village board, whose members functioned as fire commissioners. Since 1959, the department’s activities have been overseen by a separate Board of Fire Commissioners appointed by the Village Board.

The East Williston Hook and Ladder Company, a volunteer group, was organized in 1889 by ten residents living on East Williston Avenue near the East Williston train station. About 16 men served, including William, Jotham, and Fred Post; George Clark; the Oakleys; R.H. Robbins; W. E. Townsend; the Tituses; E.M. Rogers; P. Schiessman; E.W. Weeks; S. L Libby; and J. Bracker; and B.A. Griffin.

These men put up the money to own and purchase the building, which is now the basic East Williston Village Hall, library, and firehouse.

They bought their own horse-drawn trucks. The present village boardroom was used for dances and other fundraising affairs, which helped support the department. The first man to arrive at a fire was awarded $5 for the use of his team to draw the fire trucks.

The Town Fire Company at East Williston was organized in October 1912 and operated until April 1926. During this time, the department, like the earlier Hook and Ladder Company, was led by a captain. The only officials were a captain, assistant captain, and clerk. Six captains served between 1912 and 1926, the last of which was William H. Coleman, who became the first mayor of East Williston.

Among the six assistant captains during this period, the most noted are Judge James N. Gehrig and Havery E. Meagher, who became the first mayor of Williston Park. Except for two very short periods, J. Alfred Valentine served as the clerk of this fire department for almost its entire tenure.

The protections provided by this company as with the earlier department, included and area bounded by Roslyn to the north, Herricks to the west, Mineola to the south and Old Westbury to the east. These sections are now incorporated into areas of Mineola, Westbury, Old Westbury, Roslyn Heights, Albertson, Williston Park (in its entirety), Herricks and Garden City Park.

In addition to the above-referenced, approximately 90 men served as the town firemen during these 14 years with the larger number being inducted in the last few years.

Upon the incorporation of the Village of East Williston in 1926 the area covered by this department was reduced to the present boundaries of East Williston. Those men moving in during the late years of the town department made up a bulk of this new village department.

Men in the outlying areas went forth to organize other fire companies, including that in the Village of Williston Park. During these 100 years, 34 men served as chief, and several hundred served as members of the department.

Information provided by the East

Williston Public Library