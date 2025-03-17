Transit-oriented development planners meet with community in Port Washington

A portion of the buildings on 67-77 Main St. in Port Washington that might be rebuilt to host a four-story mixed use development.

Port Washington residents met with developers, architects and counsel for a contemplated “transit-oriented development” project at 67-77 Main St. to discuss proposals at the Port Washington Public Library March 10.

Businesses like the Wild Goose restaurant and the Diamond Boutique occupy the buildings overlooking the Long Island Rail Road station. Owner Port Railroad Properties LLC is looking to construct a four-story, 30-unit complex that would host retail on the first floor and apartments above.

Representatives for Port Railroad Properties said the project is still in its planning stage and they haven’t filed any requests with the Town of North Hempstead yet. The representatives declined to comment further.

At the meeting, attendee Linda Maryanov said opinions varied among the community members. Some praised revitalizing the Main Street property, while others raised concerns about potential traffic congestion and parking, among other issues.

“This is a very prominent stretch of a block in the center of town…and it’s been deteriorating for probably five, 10 or maybe more years, so many [people] would be happy to see new life brought in,” Maryanov said. “I know one can make a compelling argument that apartments bring local foot traffic, and that encourages downtown shopping. So there are lots of reasons that building housing at that location could, in fact, benefit the merchants on Main Street.”

Maryanov said she is not for or against the potential development but works as a liaison between residents and planners so both sides can understand what the other wants to do.

The March meeting was the planners’ second on the Main Street site held with Port Washington residents, with an initial public meeting in December 2024 where the planners and architects said their initial plans would provide space for five retail stores on the street level, with 10 two-bedroom and two-bath on each of the three floors above.

At the March meeting, some residents raised concerns about traffic patterns and whether the neighboring Irma and Herbert Avenues could handle traffic for the proposed complex’s 32 parking spaces. Maryanov said planners would consider making the parking lot entrances one way in and one way out to prevent strain on the relatively tight side streets. Maryanov also said planners would provide a copy of their traffic study once they’re finished.

At the first meeting, Maryanov said the planners would seek variances from the Town of North Hempstead, including one to construct up to four stories, although the proposed height is within code, and a density variance. The current density codes only permit up to eight units per building, but developers would seek 30.

Maryanov said some residents at the March meeting were skeptical of the idea that the units would cater to young professionals, college students and young families, as the developer’s attorney said. Planners did not discuss potential rentals at the March meeting, but Maryanov said rental prices of around $3,000 to $3,500 were addressed in the December meeting.

Maryanov also said that other attendees at both meetings raised concerns about overcrowding in Port Washington and potential increases in school class sizes.

After hearing community feedback about privacy concerns for residents on Irma and Herbert Streets, the planners said they would plant bushes or trees behind the proposed building. Maryanov also said Residents Forward will host a meeting with the 67-77 Main St. planners sometime in the future, although a date has not yet been decided.