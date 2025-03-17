Weber Middle School celebrates World Language Week

Staff and students participated in Spirit Week, with creative daily themes that highlighted the importance of language learning. Students wore colors or symbols of each language: Monday was Spanish, Tuesday was French, Wednesday was Italian and Thursday was Latin.

On Friday, students celebrated the other languages and cultures that make up the school’s fabric while featuring Afrikaans spoken by 7th-grade student Juliette Denton.

Morning announcements featured songs in each day’s language, and the students recited the pledge in each language.