North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena delivered her fourth State of the Town address on Friday, March 14, emphasizing her focus on creating a better town for all residents.

She said her purpose is to foster a town where individuals and their families can thrive, catering to the needs of multiple generations through services for children all the way up to seniors.

“You name it and North Hempstead has it,” DeSena said. “Tight-knit communities with tree-lined streets just minutes away from our nation’s cultural and business mecca.”

DeSena’s address was delivered at The Harborlinks Golf Course in Port Washington. Albeit her fourth State of the Town, DeSena said her goals have not changed since her first.

DeSena said the focal point of her action is to streamline town government to be “efficient and more accountable.” The intent of this, she said, is to save taxpayer money.

DeSena touted three straight years of tax cuts under her administration, amounting to $5 million in savings this year without reducing town services and an overall 22% tax reduction over the three years.

The town board adopted a 2025 budget in November with a $5.6 million tax cut.

The budget, though, was originally introduced without a tax cut and kept taxes flat. It wasn’t until Council Member Robert Troiano introduced a $5 million tax cut that DeSena introduced hers – which was ultimately adopted.

As evident in the town board sparring over the tax cut proposals, disputes among board members have become a regular occurrence at nearly every board meeting.

DeSena joked about the town board meetings, calling them a “lively viewing.”

But DeSena praised these moments, saying it is proof that “democracy is noisy.”

“I thank my colleagues for keeping it that way with their passion and dedication,” DeSena said.

One of the largest accomplishments over the past year was the series of building department reforms rolled out in September in response to the county comptroller’s audit, DeSena said.

“They are designed to break down the wall that tampered communications between the department and town residents,” DeSena said.

DeSena requested the audit in July 2022 after winning election in November 2021 and campaigning on the need for Building Department changes.

The town outlined eight reforms that would be rolled out over time.

“While change is never easy, I am proud to say that our building’s team is embracing it,” DeSena said.

The supervisor also touted the town’s environmental initiatives over the past year, including increasing tree plantings, upgrading sewer lines, recycling greywater and donating unused concrete basins to reef reconstruction.

This included the Plandome Road sewer project, which installed a sewer main line along Manhasset’s downtown to help businesses finally kick their septic tanks to the curb.

DeSena said 169 businesses have connected to the Plandome Road sewer line, about 74% of those able to.

“I know they say many hands make light work, but this was a heavy lift,” DeSena said, thanking the groups involved who helped make it happen.

The town is also pursuing its grey water irrigation project, made possible through a $3 million federal grant from Sen. Chuck Schumer last year. What DeSena called a key project in the town’s capital plan, the initiative will recycle grey water for irrigation at the Harborlink Golf Course, one of the largest users of water in Port Washington.

DeSena said the project will not only reduce fresh water consumption but also save the town money.

“Our grey water project will be a model for all other public and private golf courses and will ensure our island, not just Harborlinks, is green into the future,” DeSena said.

Looking to the future, DeSena said even more park improvements are coming in 2025. This includes completing the town 9/11 Memorial at Manhasset Valley Park, resurfacing ball fields at John D. Caemmerer Park, Charles J. Fuschillo Park and Eighth & Asbury Ballfield, a new spray pad at Martin “Bunky” Reid Park and additional turf in the dog park at Michael J. Tully Park.

“Many of these much needed projects have been on the drawing board for years, inexplicably stalled,” DeSena said. “We’re crossing them off the to-do list and making them happen.”

Dave Kerpen, a Port Washington resident running for town supervisor on the Democratic ticket, criticized the supervisor for not taking questions during the address. He said this did not lend to transparency and openness, which he said his candidacy is focused on.

“I think it’s really, really important for leaders, especially at the local level but really at all levels, to be transparent and to be open, to be responsive,” Kerpen said. “I just don’t think it’s that hard. So I think it’s something that we’ve grown so accustomed to low expectations from our elected leaders, but that doesn’t make it right.”

Kerpen said that addressing affordability issues was also missing from her speech. He said he wished DeSena had addressed this local concern.

DeSena ended her address by reflecting on some words of wisdom imparted to her upon taking office about when to fight her battles.

“I’ve taken that advice to heart because there have been times that the quality of life that we hold so dear in North Hempstead is unquestionably threatened, and I feel I must fight to protect it,” DeSena said.

She cited battles such as the joint lawsuit with the Town of Hempstead against the FAA, drafting legislation against the encroachment of cannabis dispensaries towards Nassau County lines, and pushing back against state housing efforts.

“The biggest divide in all endeavors, government or otherwise, is the between talkers and does,” DeSena said. “We’re through with promises and lip service. We’re delivering results.