Farmingdale celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with annual parade

Despite a rainy weather forecast, members of the Farmingdale community gathered on Main Street as the village hosted its St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, March 16.

“In spite of the threat of rain, it went on, and it was one of our most crowded parades in a while,” said David Saul, the director of communications for the Village of Farmingdale.

The annual parade route stretched from the Northside Elementary School to the Village Green. Food, drinks and a shamrock photo op on the Village Green were all present for the event.

Local businesses and the Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce helped out together Sunday’s festivities. The village’s board of trustees was in attendance as Mayor Ralph Ekstrand donned a kilt and Cheryl Parisi was the grand marshal.