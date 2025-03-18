Quantcast
Farmingdale

Farmingdale celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with annual parade

By Casey Fahrer Posted on
Community members participated in Farmingdale's St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday, March 16
Photo courtesy of David Saul

Despite a rainy weather forecast, members of the Farmingdale community gathered on Main Street as the village hosted its St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, March 16.

“In spite of the threat of rain, it went on, and it was one of our most crowded parades in a while,” said David Saul, the director of communications for the Village of Farmingdale. 

The annual parade route stretched from the Northside Elementary School to the Village Green. Food, drinks and a shamrock photo op on the Village Green were all present for the event.

Local businesses and the Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce helped out together Sunday’s festivities. The village’s board of trustees was in attendance as Mayor Ralph Ekstrand donned a kilt and Cheryl Parisi was the grand marshal.

Village of Farmingdale board of trustees at St. Patrick's Day parade
Village of Farmingdale rustees at St. Patrick’s Day parade. Photo courtesy of David Saul
Fire Department mascot at the Farmingdale St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16
Fire Department mascot at the Farmingdale St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16. Photo courtesy of David Saul
Marchers in the Farmingdale St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16
Marchers in the Farmingdale St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16. Photo courtesy of David Saul

 

