ACDS raises over $100K for organization at annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration

The ACDS raised over $100,000 at its annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 15, which was held at the St. Agnes Parish in Rockville Centre.

The event, which honored Rockville Centre resident and ACDS mom, Natalie Carey. Carey’s daughter began receiving services from the ACDS in 2021, and she has been involved with the organization since the.

The celebration featured Irish step dancers from the Hagen Kavanaugh School of Dance, live music from local band Good Clean Fun and delicious food and drink catered by Craft Kitchen & Taphouse.

ACDS, whose headquarters are in Plainview, is dedicated to providing lifetime resources to individuals with Down syndrome, autism, and other developmental disabilities.

The organization was founded in 1966 and works with people from birth through adulthood and offers programs for entire families. For more information, visit www.acds.org.

The ACDS thanks its sponsors, including Event Sponsors Alera Group, Carmine & Lynda Rubino, and Scahill Law Group P.C.; Shamrock Sponsors Community Care Rx Inc., and James E. Fitzgerald, Inc. – Hugh O’Connell; Entertainment Underwriter Elena & Roger O’Donnell; Guinness Sponsors CCI Voice, Citizens Financial Group, and eVero Corporation; Group Home Underwriters ACDS PTO, Michael Farrell, Michael & Stacey Miller, Elena & Roger O’Donnell, and Raymond James – JoAnne Duffy; Jameson’s Sponsor Valley Bank; and Bailey’s Sponsor Gus & Mary Nuzzolese.

Information provided by the ACDS.