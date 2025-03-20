College Athlete Signing Day at Roslyn High School

Roslyn High School celebrated its student-athletes at a college athlete signing day ceremony on Wednesday, March 12, in the school’s cafeteria. The event honored athletes who committed to continuing their athletic careers at the NCAA Division I, II, and III levels.

Michael Brostowski, director of health, physical education, and athletics, hosted the ceremony, which families, friends, faculty, and administrators attended.

“This event was a wonderful moment to celebrate and support our dedicated student-athletes as they embark on the next chapter of their academic and athletic journeys,” said Brostowski.

Zachary Davidson will compete in track and field at Cornell University (Division I), while Ethan Solop will play tennis at Villanova University (Division I). Ava Voynovich is set to join the soccer team at St. John’s University (Division I), and Daniel Kaminsky will continue his baseball career at Holy Family University (Division II). Vienna Brocco will compete in cross country and track and field at Western Connecticut State University (Division III), while Spencer Cymbler will play lacrosse at Muhlenberg College (Division III).

Information provided by the Roslyn School District.