Students at Daly Elementary School used their skills in forces and interactions to save a toy tiger trapped at the start of their science unit.

Third graders at Daly Elementary completed their culminating project to close out their unit on forces and interactions. The students worked in groups using everything they learned about effort and resistance forces, friction, simple machines, compound machines, magnets and more to save the tiger stuck in a moat at the zoo on day one of this unit.

Information provided by Port Washington School District.