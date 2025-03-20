Port Sings! A night of musical excellence at the Tilles Center

The evening was alive with music as Port Washington students took center stage at Port Sings!—the district’s choral festival held on Wednesday, March 12, at LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts.

Under the direction of two of Port Washington’s own music teachers, Stephen Connolly and Amanda Johnson, 5th through 12th-grade chorus students performed for their families and one another.

The concert culminated with all 270 students singing “Song of the Sound,” composed for the Port Washington School District by renowned composer Jacob Narverud. Co-sponsors The Ed. Foundation and Hearts PW made the entertaining evening possible, reinforcing community collaboration and the district’s commitment to arts education.

Information provided by Port Washington School District.