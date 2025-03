Members of the Barber and Beauty Institute of New York hosted the pop-up babershop event at Roslyn High School

Roslyn High School transformed its lobby into a pop-up barbershop and beauty salon, welcoming the Barber and Beauty Institute of New York for the hands-on event. Professional stylists and student barbers provided free haircuts and styling during lunch periods, sparking interest in the trade.

Information provided by the Roslyn School District.