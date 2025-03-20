Syosset library to celebrate 100th anniversary of ‘The Great Gatsby’ in April

The Syosset Public Library will celebrate the centennial anniversary of “The Great Gatsby” with two Reader’s Service events in April. In addition to the celebration, the department is hosting a title swap and book discussion group.

Titles for all books will be available at the Circulation Desk. Registration is not required for any of the events. For more information, visit syossetlibrary.org.

Title Swap Tuesdays

Tuesday, April 1, at 2:00 p.m.

Excited to hear about our favorite books? Join the Readers’ Services librarians for a fun, lively in-person presentation of all the books we can’t stop talking about. Leave with a list of great reads.

The Great Gatsby Centennial Book Discussion

Tuesday, April 8, at 2:00 p.m.

Join Lisa Hollander, Readers’ Services Librarian, for a special book discussion celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the classic novel, “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

The Great Gatsby Centennial Book-to-Film Discussion and Celebratory Mocktails

Friday, April 11, at 1:30 p.m.

Read the classic novel “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, then see the 2013 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio at the library and stay for a brief discussion led by Jackie Ranaldo, Head of Readers’ Services. Following the discussion, join us in the lobby for celebratory 1920s-style mocktails served by our special surprise guests. Film rated PG-13.

Afternoon Book Discussion

Tuesday, April 29, at 2:00 p.m.

Join Kaye Spurrell, Readers’ Services Librarian, for an in-person discussion of the historical fiction novel “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell.

