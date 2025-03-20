Syosset sophomores named two of Long Island’s Best Young Artists

The Heckscher Museum named Syosset sophomores Xavier Tian and Jessie Wan two of “Long Island’s Best” in its annual juried art exhibition. Tian and Wan’s works, titled “Freya” and “Canned Passion,” will be on display in the Huntington museum.

“Xavier and Jessie are both incredibly talented artists who continuously strive to push their creative boundaries,” said Syosset art teacher Demi Protonenis. “They are deeply dedicated to their craft, constantly experimenting with new techniques and ideas to enhance their compositions.”

Each year, students from around Long Island submit works of art inspired by other artwork in the Heckscher Museum as part of Long Island’s Best Young Artists competition.

Hundreds of works of art are submitted from schools across Nassau and Suffolk counties, and only 80 are chosen for display in the exhibition. The Heckscher Museum is the only juried exhibition on Long Island that offers high school students the opportunity to show their work in a museum.

Information submitted by the Syosset Central School District