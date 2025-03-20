The Granola Bar cuts ribbon at new Woodbury location

Restaurant founders, town officials and Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce members gather to cut ribbon at The Granola Bar in Woodbury

The Granola Bar founders Dana Noorily and Julie Mountain cut a ribbon to celebrate its first Long Island location on Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury, joined by the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce and Oyster Bay Council Member Vicki Walsh and Town Clerk Rich LaMarca.

The Granola Bar is a restaurant and café offering a variety of brunch and lunch favorites, and of course their signature granola. The restaurant also features a full bar and event space for private parties.

Noorily and Mountain cut the ceremonial red ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of their eighth location, and first on Long Island.

