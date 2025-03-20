Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a ballet performance.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include comedy shows, concerts and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

SWING INTO SPRING FESTIVAL 2025

The five-day music festival will culminate in concert performances by Bakithi Kumalo Ensemble on Thursday; the Mitch Marcus Quintet on Friday and Frank Vignola and his Birdland Quintet on Saturday. Also highlighting the week is a Community Jazz Night with Carl Safina, Rod Borrie and John Ronconi.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook, thejazzloft.org

$15-$30. March 18-22.

ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 50

Joe DeGuardia’s STAR Boxing is back with another rumble on New York Avenue.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$50-& $200. 7:30 p.m. March 22.

MELISSA ERRICO QUARTET

Join Tony nominee Melissa Errico for her new concert, “Sondheim in The City,” celebrating the music of the late Stephen Sondheim on his birthday.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, stallercenter.com

$51-$66. 8 p.m. March 22.

JOE PIKET

He’s been described as “a more edgy Billy Joel” and “the Bruce Springsteen of Long Island” by local reviewers.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. March 23.

VIR DAS

Beginning his career in standup comedy, Vir Das is an Indian comedian, actor and musician. He has starred in Bollywood films such as “Badmaash Company,” “Delhi Belly” and “Go Goa Gone.”

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25-$55. 7 p.m. March 23.

HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS

The 90-minute live show Starring Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci combines hypnosis and improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between worldwide – for a totally unique comedy experience.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$50-$80. 7 p.m. March 23.

ALINGON MITRA

He has written for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Comedy Central and was also staffed on Adam Ruins Everything for TruTV.

Governor’s Comedy Club, 90 Division Ave., Levittown, govs.com

$25-$65.95. 7 p.m. March 23.

JOSE GONZALEZ

This Swedish indie folk singer-songwriter and guitarist is also a member of the band Junip.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$39.50-$69.50. 8 p.m. March 24.

MICHAEL BLAUSTEIN

This stand-up comedian, actor and writer co-hosts the very popular podcast “Stiff Socks” with comedian Trevor Wallace, and has starred in the Amazon Prime original series “Inside Jokes.”

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$29.50-$49.50. 8 p.m. March 27.

COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET

On the evening’s program will be For Crying Out Loud, Dwight Rhoden’s brand-new work set to U2’s greatest hits performed acoustically.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

8 p.m. March 27.