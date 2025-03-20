Quantcast
Education
Port Washington

Weber Middle School hosts constitutional convention reenactment

Weber Middle School students dressed up as founding fathers while reenacting the Constitutional Convention of 1787.
Courtesy of Port Washington School District

Seventh graders at Weber Middle School brought history to life by reenacting the Constitutional Convention of 1787. Students auditioned for roles like George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, conducted research, wrote speeches and engaged in debates as both presenting and attending delegates.

 

constitutional convention 2
Courtesy of Port Washington School District
constitutional convention 3
Courtesy of Port Washington School District

After preparing for three weeks, the students took complete control of the convention, running the entire event over two days. Social studies teacher Laura Staib led students through the reenacting process and said she is proud of her students’ work in the unit.

Information provided by Port Washington School District.

