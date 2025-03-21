Deep Roots Farmer’s Market returns this season with help from chamber

The Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce has announced that it has assumed operation of Deep Roots Farmers Market at Garvies Point in Glen Cove beginning on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

In accordance with the wishes of late market founder Amy Peters, the Glen Cove Chamber will run the Saturday morning market as her successor. The chamber is committed to preserving the market’s goals and spirit as Amy intended. The market will now be known as Deep Roots Farmers Market-Glen Cove.

The 23-week season will kick off with a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in its familiar location: the parking lot next to the Beacon at 100 Garvies Point Rd. The market has operated there since June 2021. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The market will be in this location, rain or shine, on Saturdays during the season form 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., except for Saturday, June 7, when the market will move to Glen Cove Village Square to accommodate the annual Greek Festival.

“Happily, you will be greeted by many familiar faces who are local makers and growers offering amazing fresh fish, produce, flowers, baked goods, sauces, quiches, spices, olive oils, healthy microgreens and dog treats, pure ice creams, pickles, handcrafted cutting boards and décor, gluten-free goodies, handmade items, knife sharpening and so much more,” said Dr. Maxine Cappel Mayreis, president of the chamber of commerce and market committee co-chair.

“The vendors are eager to provide you with outstanding locally sourced and produced goods,” she said.

For more information or vendor application, call the chamber at (516) 676-6666 or email info@glencovechamber.org.

Information submitted by Deep Roots Farmer’s Market