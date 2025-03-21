Hicksville High School Repertory Company presents ‘Legally Blonde The Musical’

Hicksville High School’s Repertory Company recently took the stage to present “Legally Blonde The Musical” during two evening performances on March 14 and March 15 in the school’s Charles “Chuck” Arnold Theatre.

The high-energy production, based on the hit 2001 film and 2007 Broadway musical, captivated attendees with its set, songs and comedy. The performances showcased the talent of more than 100 students, including a production crew and a live pit orchestra, all working to bring the story to life.

The musical follows the journey of Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend, only to discover her true potential and redefine her future. Elle Woods was played by Alyson Kingsley and her boyfriend, Warner, was played by Matthew Kilfeather-Bonello.

Under the direction of Hicksville High School English teacher Dena Civello and vocal direction of Hicksville High School chorus teacher Arielle Siegel, the entire cast delivered unforgettable performances, highlighting their passion, dedication and teamwork.

Hicksville High School’s Repertory Company continues to inspire the community with its commitment to the performing arts, and this production proved once again the remarkable talent within the school’s vibrant theatre program.