Hicksville hosts virtual Read Across America event

The Hicksville Congress of Teachers recently organized its annual Read Across America virtual event.

Led by Hicksville High School librarian Christine Anderson, the event took place in the high school library and via Google Meet, where teachers, district administrators and Board of Education members read children’s books to students across the district’s seven elementary schools.

This year, over 111 classes participated in the event, with 32 guest readers joining throughout the day. Special guests included Hicksville Board of Education secretary Linda Imbriale, Trustees Irene Carlomusto and Erin Guida, and assistant principals Saaba Daly and Lauren DuBeau along with many high school teachers.

The volunteers read from a variety of picture books, including selections in both English and Spanish, to engage bilingual students at the elementary level.