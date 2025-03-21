A journey across the globe at Massapequa’s language festival

Eighth grader Zach Mark, left, and ninth grader James Ruiz took advantage of the face painting station provided by the National Art Honor Society.

Massapequa School District hosted its 20th annual World Language Festival on March 18, drawing hundreds of students to the high school to celebrate language and culture.

The event showcased the five world languages offered in the district: American Sign Language, French, German, Mandarin Chinese, and Spanish. Elementary students received passports stamped as they explored different rooms, with middle and high school students leading activities.

“This is a great opportunity for younger students to learn about world languages and cultures,” said Will Anderson, curriculum associate for world language and ENL. “It helps them see that the world is much bigger than just Massapequa.”

In the French room, students colored pictures of landmarks and made cultural crafts. Senior Faridah Benhammou guided them in creating Moroccan paper lanterns. In the German room, students decorated cookies, rang handbells and danced. Mandarin Chinese students demonstrated yo-yo techniques, taught symbols, and performed a lion dance.

The ASL room focused on animal signs, while the Spanish club highlighted Costa Rican wildlife and helped students make tissue paper flowers.

The cafeteria transformed into an international food court, offering cultural delicacies prepared by language club members. The National Art Honor Society also ran a face-painting station.

“Our students and teachers do an outstanding job making this event a success,” Anderson said.