Parshwa Shah named finalist for Coca-Cola Scholars Program

Parshwa Shah, Plainview-Old Bethpage student who is a finalist for the Coca-Cola Scholars Program

Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School student Parshwa Shah has been named a finalist for the 2025 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. This program recognizes students for their leadership, service, and commitment to making a meaningful impact in their schools and communities.

Parshwa was selected as a finalist from a pool of over 105,000 applicants nationwide, and he is one of just 11 students from the state to achieve this honor.

Parshwa is passionate about research and engineering solutions to societal challenges. He has developed cost-effective medical devices for individuals with communication impairments, positively impacting his community and beyond.

At the high school, he is the founder of the Hackathon Club and serves as an executive member of the school’s international FIRST Robotics team, where he inspires his peers in STEM through outreach initiatives.

During school vacations, he volunteers for a non-profit organization in India that promotes social equity and addresses educational and medical challenges.

This year, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will award $20,000 college scholarships to 150 students.