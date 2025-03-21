Westbury Easter egg hunt to take place April 12

The Village of Westbury is bringing Easter joy to children.

On Saturday, April 12, the Village of Westbury Recreation Department will host an Easter egg hunt at 348 Post Ave. from 10-11 a.m.

Children between three and four years old can start at 10:05 a.m., those between five and six years old can start at 10:15 a.m., those who are seven and eight can start at 10:30 a.m. and those who are nine and ten can start at 10:45 a.m. Children will need to bring their own basket to collect eggs in.

Parents will also have the opportunity to take a photo of their child with the Easter Bunny at the event.

There is a rain date of Saturday, April 19.

The recreation department recommends families sign up in advance, which they can do by contacting the department at 516-334-5560.