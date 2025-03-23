All Things Real Estate: Will education and entrepreneurial spirit a steppingstone to homeownership?

Over the years, a defining factor for the majority of purchasers has been location, location, and the school district. This was understandable, especially if you already had or planned on having children in the future.

Today’s’ high prices of homes, condos and coops dictate who has the wherewithal to afford to move to a highly rated school system. Moreover, the availability and diversification of Special Education programs is another asset to consider when choosing a town.

This is a dilemma for many who want the best education for their children but may be limited due to the high interest rates and prices as well as their defined budgets and qualifications to be approved for a mortgage.

Paying high rents as opposed to buying to be in better schools is a trade-off in reducing your future wealth, but temporarily, it may be worth it in exchange for a better learning environment and opportunities for your kids. Unfortunately, those with higher-paying jobs or lucrative businesses have an advantage and are in a more beneficial position to purchase and choose better school systems.

The price of education has escalated over the last decade to an unpredictable average level of $36,523+ per student in 2025 for the 11 school districts in the Town of North Hempstead, up an estimated $1000 plus from the previous year as stated.

Since approximately 65% of your real estate taxes are related to your school taxes, there appears to be no end in sight. It appears that the majority of school budgets in the higher valued property locations always seem to pass as education is still a priority for those particular voters and their families as the most important and worthwhile facet and commodity and of greatest value of a top-notch community.

I need to change direction for a moment to provide some explanation. My personal and professional opinion, if you are currently residing in a school system that needs improvement, there is only one path that you must take as a homeowner.

It should be of the utmost priority for you to be as involved as possible in your schools and the programs they offer that will be the greatest benefit to your children’s education. There is power in numbers, and the more proactive you are in participating in all meetings with school administrators, the greater the opportunity for changes to occur.

To start, this can be accomplished at home by setting ground rules at an early age regarding what you expect of your children regarding their daily homework, studying, and, most importantly, school activities to keep them healthier, build strong character qualities, and foster teamwork.

Sacrificing some of their free time and becoming disciplined will assist them in their future development, endeavors, and advancement.

Consistent conditioning and guidance will reap rewards in their future paths to success. Increasing scholastic scores in math, science, and English will raise the school’s statistics and profile.

Hopefully, this will also lead to better grades, going on to higher education, and a successful career and/or business. You, as a parent, are the most critical, crucial, and influential component in advancing them. Being competitive leads to a successful outcome.

College may not be as important today for that segment of the population who have above-average IQs, entrepreneurial skills and creative cutting-edge ideas, as did Bill Gates, who started Microsoft and, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook (now Meta), as they dropped out of Harvard University to begin their global changing companies, redefining the world of PCs and social networking.

Steve Jobs opted to drop out of Reed College to begin his journey in creating Apple Computer. Even Sergey Bren dropped out of his PhD program to start Google with partner Larry Page. However, Michael Dell, Dell Computers started his company in his dorm at the University of Texas. Come back next week for Part 2.

