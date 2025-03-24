Experience the magic of Old Westbury Gardens

Nestled in the heart of Long Island, Old Westbury Gardens offers visitors a unique opportunity to step back in time and experience the grandeur of a bygone era. The estate, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, stands as one of the most iconic country estates from the early 20th century in the United States. Its sprawling grounds, beautifully restored house and rich history combine to create a place that feels like no other. For those who are fortunate enough to visit, it’s a journey into the past, a space that invites reflection, awe and even wonderment.

“I believe we are a place like no other on Long Island,” Maura Brush, the president and CEO of Old Westbury Gardens says. “We are the most intact representation of the country house era and with that comes the feeling that, when you come through the gates, you are a part of the Phipps family. You’re a guest, stepping back in history.”

That sentiment is felt by every visitor who walks the grounds, where the essence of the past remains alive in every detail, from the lush gardens to the stately mansion that served as the home of John S. Phipps and his family.

For Brush, Old Westbury Gardens holds a deeply personal significance.

“I started coming as a young girl with my mother and sisters on days off from school and there was always something magical about it,” she recalls. “There is a sense of wonderment and you can’t help but think about what it must have been like to grow up on the property. Now, so many people get to share in that and I think that’s what makes it so special.”

The Preservation of Legacy

Old Westbury Gardens is far more than just a scenic destination—it is a meticulously preserved piece of history. The estate, which has been open to the public for 65 years, continues to maintain the aura of its former life.

“The gardens are kept as if Mrs. Phipps just walked out the gate yesterday,” Brush says. “The essence of who we are really hasn’t changed, even though everything is always evolving.” This sense of timelessness is something that visitors can immediately feel when they pass through the gates and it’s a rarity in a world where so many historical estates have disappeared over the years.

The gardens, which span more than 200 acres, include a wide variety of plant life, each meticulously tended to by volunteers and staff.

“We have garden volunteers who have been here longer than I have,” Brush notes. “We wouldn’t be able to produce the floral displays people see in the Rose Garden and the Cottage Garden without our volunteers. They are a major backbone of our organization.” This commitment to preserving the beauty of the estate ensures that visitors can always experience the gardens in their full splendor, no matter the season.

A Place of Renewal and Rejuvenation

The magic of Old Westbury Gardens is not just in its history; it’s also in the rejuvenating power the estate offers. It serves as a sanctuary for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

“For Long Islanders, this is a place for rest and rejuvenation,” Brush shares. “When you come through the gates, it’s a stepping back in time, a way to slow down. People come here to unwind, to relax and to just enjoy the space as if it’s their own.” This sense of tranquility makes Old Westbury Gardens a beloved escape for locals who find solace in its quiet beauty.

The gardens offer a unique blend of educational and cultural experiences that resonate with people of all ages.

“We’ve done a masterful job of keeping our programming fresh and exciting,” says Brush. “We never offer a program just because we think it will be popular. It always ties back to our mission and who we are.” This is evident in the diverse range of events and activities that take place on the estate, from yoga classes in the gardens to children’s storybook strolls that bring literature to life in an immersive and magical way.

A Community Space for All

One of the aspects that sets Old Westbury Gardens apart from other historic sites is its ability to bring people together.

“It’s not just a place for tourists; it’s a space for the community,” Brush explains. “We have members who come every week, sit on the front lawn with their newspaper and just enjoy the gardens. For them, it’s their space.”

This sense of ownership and belonging makes Old Westbury Gardens more than just a visitor destination—it becomes a part of people’s lives, a place they return to again and again.

This deep connection to the community is also reflected in the estate’s educational and cultural programming. Old Westbury Gardens offers an array of activities designed to appeal to different interests, from art classes to wellness offerings. Brush points to the gardens’ history of hosting a variety of events, including the popular “Yoga in the Gardens” series, as a perfect example of how the estate fosters a sense of community.

“People love the idea of doing yoga and tai chi in the gardens,” she says. “It’s not just about the activity itself—it’s about the connection to nature and the space.”

The Role of Volunteers and Staff

The success of Old Westbury Gardens can also be attributed to the dedication of its staff and volunteers, many of whom have been with the organization for decades.

“We have volunteers who have been here for 25 years,” Brush notes. “They come for the season and it’s their special day to contribute to the gardens. They are an essential part of our operation.”

These volunteers work behind the scenes to maintain the estate’s gardens, ensuring that every visitor experiences the full beauty of the space.

In addition to the volunteers who maintain the grounds, Old Westbury Gardens also runs an international intern program that brings students from around the world to work on the estate.

“We get between three and five international students each year and they work with us to learn how we manage the property and run our growing operation,” Brush explains. This program helps to preserve the knowledge and skills necessary to maintain a world-class garden, ensuring that future generations will be able to experience the beauty of Old Westbury Gardens.

A Rich Calendar of Events

Old Westbury Gardens is not just a place to visit; it’s a place to experience. The estate hosts a wide range of events throughout the year, from seasonal festivals to educational programs. Some of the most anticipated events include the “Dog Days” festival, the “Midsummer Nights” celebration and the upcoming “Regency Romance Weekend,” a two-day event that will transport visitors back to the Regency era with activities like croquet, period fashion and afternoon tea.

“I love events like this because they’re structured, but they also allow people to experience the garden in a more spontaneous way,” Brush says. “We create the ambiance, but guests are free to explore and experience it in their own way.”

The garden’s most recent addition, the “Gatsby at the Gardens” event, celebrates 100 years of The Great Gatsby with 1920s-themed activities, offering a fun and festive way to experience the estate’s rich history through the lens of popular culture.

“The Gatsby weekend is something we’re excited about,” says Brush. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate the glamour and style of the Roaring Twenties in the context of the gardens.”

The Magic of Old Westbury Gardens

Ultimately, what makes Old Westbury Gardens so special is the way it blends history, culture, nature and community into one magical experience.

“It’s fortunate that we have this place,” Brush says. “It’s a magical place and it’s something that’s hard to put into words. You just have to experience it for yourself.”

From the peaceful serenity of the gardens to the rich historical narrative embedded in the walls of Westbury House, Old Westbury Gardens offers a unique blend of experiences that can’t be found anywhere else. Whether you’re a lifelong visitor or a first-timer, there’s always something new to discover, making it a place worth returning to time and time again.

Old Westbury Gardens is located at 71 Old Westbury Rd., north of Jericho Turnpike in Old Westbury. Visit www.oldwestburygardens.org or call 516-333-0048 for more information.