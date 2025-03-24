The Ultimate Checklist for Getting Your Child Ready for Summer Camp

As summer camp season approaches, parents and children alike can feel the excitement and the preparation that comes with it. Whether your child is heading off to a day camp or an overnight camp, getting ready requires careful planning. From packing to preparing emotionally, here’s a comprehensive checklist to ensure a smooth and enjoyable camp experience for your child.

1. Confirm Camp Details and Registration

Before diving into packing, make sure all camp registration forms and details are in order. Check your child’s camp itinerary for important dates, medical requirements and necessary forms.

Have you confirmed camp dates, location and pickup/drop-off times?

Have you completed and submitted all required medical forms, emergency contacts and any waivers or consents?

Is your child’s medical insurance information up to date and on file with the camp?

2. Pack the Right Gear

Packing for camp can be overwhelming, but most camps provide a packing list. Follow it carefully and ensure your child is equipped with everything they need.

Does your child have enough clothes for the duration of the camp, including extras for rainy days or unexpected messes?

Have you packed the essentials like swimwear, sunscreen and insect repellent?

Are you including any special items your child may need, such as medications, a sleeping bag for overnight camps, or a flashlight for evening activities?

3. Health and Safety Preparations

Ensuring your child’s health and safety is a top priority. Many camps require a health screening or proof of immunization and it’s essential to make sure your child is physically prepared for camp activities.

Has your child had a recent physical exam if required by the camp?

Do you have all necessary prescriptions or over-the-counter medications clearly labeled with dosing instructions?

Are any medical supplies like inhalers, EpiPens, or allergy medications packed?

4. Emotional Preparation

Preparing your child emotionally for camp is as important as packing physical items. Camps, especially overnight ones, can be an adjustment for children, so it’s important to talk about what to expect.

Have you discussed the camp experience with your child, including the daily schedule, the types of activities and how long they’ll be away?

Is your child excited, or do they have concerns? Have you talked through any fears or anxieties they may have?

Have you set up a plan for communication, such as letters, phone calls, or emails and explained when it’s okay to reach out?

5. Organize Spending Money (If Applicable)

Some camps allow or require spending money for snacks, camp store items, or excursions. Ensure your child has the correct amount of money and understand how it should be stored or used.

Has your child been given an appropriate amount of spending money?

Have you discussed how the money should be managed while at camp?

Is the money in a secure, easy-to-keep location like a small wallet or pouch?

6. Prepare for the Post-Camp Transition

It’s important to plan for the transition back home after camp, particularly if your child is attending an overnight program.

Have you discussed how to reconnect with your child after camp, including pick-up plans and post-camp routines?

Have you made arrangements for any post-camp activities or follow-ups, like a check-up with the pediatrician if needed?

Are you ready to listen to your child’s camp experience and process their feelings after returning home?

Proper preparation is key to ensuring your child’s camp experience is a positive one. From confirming details and packing the right gear to emotionally preparing and organizing finances, a little planning goes a long way. With these checklist items completed, your child will be ready for a memorable and enjoyable time at summer camp.