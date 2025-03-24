Despite uncertain skies and gusty winds, the spirit of Holi could not be dampened as the Great Neck community gathered for the 3rd-annual Holi Festival at Cutter Mill Park on Sunday, March 16.

Organized once again by Nupur Gupta and Payal Vithlani, the celebration brought together approximately 35 families, proving that even in times of global and local turmoil, unity and joy can shine through.

With the forecast threatening high winds and possible rain, the decision to move forward with the festival was nerve-wracking. Yet, thanks to the determination of the organizers and the unwavering commitment of volunteers, the park was transformed into a vibrant hub of colors, music and festivity.

From early morning, volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure that every detail—from food to music to the iconic Holi colors—was perfectly arranged for the families eager to celebrate. As the festivities began, everyone enjoyed an array of sweet and savory food, engaging in lively conversations and meeting new people.

Then, the coloring began. Bursts of blue, pink, green, yellow and orange filled the air, coating everyone in a joyful haze. Children laughed as they chased each other with handfuls of powder, while adults reveled in the shared happiness, embracing friends and strangers alike in the true spirit of Holi.

The beats of Bollywood music added to the excitement, with attendees dancing freely, their movements reflecting the sheer exhilaration of the moment.

In a time when the world faces ongoing challenges, this year’s Holi celebration served as a beautiful reminder of the power of togetherness. Differences were forgotten, worries were set aside and for a few magical hours, Cutter Mill Park became a sanctuary of unity, happiness, and tradition.

Gupta and Vithlani once again expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers who made the event possible. Their dedication ensured that every family in attendance could enjoy the festival to the fullest, reaffirming Holi’s essence—celebrating life, embracing community and spreading joy.

A heartfelt thank you to volunteers Karuna, Meeta, Krupa and Amar, whose efforts played a crucial role in making the event a success.

As the colors settled and the echoes of laughter faded, one thing remained certain: the Holi Festival in Great Neck is more than just an annual event. It is a testament to the strength of community, a celebration of resilience, and a cherished tradition that will continue to grow for years to come.

Submitted by Rajeev Gupta.