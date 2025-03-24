Harbor Links Golf Course unveils renovations

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and Harbor Links director Kelley Brooke join with North Hempstead Town Board Members and staff at ribbon-cutting ceremony for golf course renovations.

After two months of renovations, the Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington reopened on Thursday, March 20. In November, the Town of North Hempstead Board awarded a 20-year management agreement with Brooke Holdings LLC.

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Harbor Links Golf Course alongside former LPGA golfer Kelley Brooke, founder of Brooke Holdings LLC.

“Harbor Links has long been home base for our local golfers, and we’re ready to take things up a notch,” DeSena said. “Thanks to Kelley, we plan to make this one of the premier public courses on Long Island. Our town’s crown jewel is going to shine that much brighter.”

Renovations to the town golf course include a new driving range with InRange Technology, which can monitor ball flight data, and seats and televisions at each stall so golfers can play interactive games, join contests and watch sports.

Brooke said other updates to the golf course include modernizing the lobby and partnering with the Art Guild of Port Washington to feature a rotating collection of artwork from local artists.

“Supervisor DeSena and this administration are very dedicated to this golf course and golfers who play it,” Brooke said. “They realized that taxpayers’ money should not be used to fund this course and catering venue any longer.”

“With the new contract, the Town of North Hempstead, as well as taxpayers, are guaranteed annual rent and $2-3 million in improvements.”

The opening comes a few months after the Town of North Hempstead Board voted along partisan lines to approve their 20-year management agreement with Brooke Holdings LLC.

Board Democrats voted against the agreement due to the short notice of the proposal and unanswered questions about the agreement before the vote. Since the town approved the deal in November, council members like Mariann Dalimonte said they gave input to Brooke Holdings LLC and wished the new management good luck as renovations begin rolling out.

In addition to adding the golf course’s lobby and driving range, Harbor Links will renovate its mini golf course and construct a beer garden.

Harbor Links will also become the first golf course in the country to feature food and beverage delivery robots that will locate players by GPS.

The Town of North Hempstead said that town residents will have a two-week preference for reservations and tee times and that reservations to the general public will be open nine days before requested tee times. Greens fees will remain at current levels and the same for at least three years.

For more information about Harbor Links and to make reservations, visit www.harborlinks.com or call (516) 767-4816.